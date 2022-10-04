New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday remanded three accused in an alleged murder case to one-day judicial custody. These three accused were arrested in connection with the murder of one youth Manish by multiple stabbings in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Saturday.

Duty Magistrate Abhinav Pandey remanded Faizan, Bilal and Alam to one-day judicial custody. The accused will be produced before the duty Magistrate tomorrow.

The accused were produced in court after two days of police custody. The court had granted two days of police custody on October 2.

Manish was allegedly murdered by stabbing on Saturday evening in the Sunder Nagri area. This incident was captured on CCTV. A case for murder and other relevant sections was lodged at police station Nand Nagri. The accused were arrested and produced in court on Sunday.

The situation in the area had become tense after the incident. However, the Delhi police controlled the same. (ANI)

