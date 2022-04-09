Noida, Apr 9 (PTI) Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, which has been roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the illegally built Supertech twin towers, will carry out a test blast Sunday afternoon, and has asked residents of nearby societies to stay indoors during that period.

The test blast would be carried out at 2.30 pm on Sunday in the society in Noida's sector 93-A, according to an advisory issued by the firm.

According to officials, the actual demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will take place on May 22 but the test blast will be carried out to ascertain the amount of explosives needed for the demolition.

"A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald twin towers situated in sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday April 10 at 2.30 PM. For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the Military and Police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 PM and 2.45 PM," the advisory stated.

Residents of neighbouring ATS Greens Village and other societies have also been cautioned about the test blast, which will be carried out on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures, the officials said.

All preparations for the test blast -- including setting up of Aluminium sheets on boundary walls and use of geotextile fabric on the ground to prevent dust, splinters and debris from going out of the premises -- have been done, they said.

Ambulances and fire tenders will be present at the site during the test blast for any emergency and police personnel will be deployed in adequate numbers on Sunday in the area, they added.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31, 2021 as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.

The top court had also rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.

