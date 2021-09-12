Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Surat-based miniature artist, crafted the idols of Lord Ganesha on shells, pearls, needles and other small objects.

The artist has been creating miniatures throughout his life and has already been named in the India Book of Records for creating the smallest idol of 0.5mm on a lead pencil.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "I wanted to do something unique. I have created many miniatures throughout my life. So, on this Ganesh Chaturthi, I created Ganesha idols on shells, pearls, pulses, needles, lead pencils and other small objects. The smallest idol of Ganesha is 0.5mm on a lead pencil."

"I have created 13 Ganesha idols till now and painted all of them after carving on different objects," he added.

For carving miniature idols on pearls, it took him around five to six hours to create one.

He further said that these miniatures are completely eco-friendly and affordable. The devotees of Lord Ganesha can also wear the miniature carved on pearls as a pendant.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on September 10 this year. People have been creating unique Ganesha idols across the country on this ten-day festival. (ANI)

