Surat, Aug 26 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,926 on Wednesday with the addition of 253 new cases, the Gujarat health department said.

With four more deaths, fatalities rose to 793 in the south Gujarat district, it said.

Two deaths each were reported in the city and the rural parts of the district, the department said in a release.

The number of recovered cases rose to 16,305, with 174 more patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

As many as 168 new cases were reported in Surat city and the rest 85 in the rural parts of the district.

The Surat civic body said it has surveyed over 8 lakhpeople in areas where positive cases were reported, while 28,753 people are quarantined in the city.

The Katargam locality in the city has reporteda total of 3,004 cases so far, the highestin the city, with 19 cases added on Wednesday.

The Rander locality reported the highest 30 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 2,167, the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

