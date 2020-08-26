Dhule (Maharashtra), August 26: The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday resorted to beat student activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar. The ABVP members were demanding waiver of college fee of students owing to COVID-19.

According to reports, the student activists stopped the car of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar in Dhule and were demanding a 30 per cent fee waiver of college fees. ABVP students claimed that they stopped the car as they wanted to meet the minister and present him their demands. Nagpur Civic Chief Tukaram Mundhe Among 16 IAS Officers Transferred by Maharashtra Govt.

Following this, police personnel attacked the students and allegedly punched them in their face. ABVP claims that police had also arrested 12-15 activists. During the incident was taking place, Sattar was reportedly seen comfortably sitting inside the car. A video of this incident has gone viral.

Here's the ANI video:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/AM8B86nOhz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar, while commenting on the incident said, "From inside the vehicle, I told them that I am ready to talk. They were not wearing masks too. This was not appropriate. It will be investigated if somebody would have got beaten by police unreasonably."

