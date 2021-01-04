Surat, Jan 4 (PTI) Surat reported 124 COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, taking the district's tally to 49,758 and toll to 1,139, an official said.

A total of 132 people were discharged, including 112 in city limits, which also accounted for 102 of the new cases, he added.

"So far, 35,756 people have been discharged in areas under Surat Municipal Corporation, a recovery rate of 95.75 per cent. Now, 7,842 people are quarantined and 201 hospitalised, including 68 in civil and SMIMER, which have bed occupancy rates of 1.9 and 3 per cent respectively," a civic official said.

In the city, Athwa has 7,200 cases and Katargam has 6,044, he added.

"In rural Surat, the number of people quarantined is 1,053, while the number of active clusters is 417 where 307 patients are admitted. Kamrej has 2,571 cases, Choryasi 2,435 and Umarpada the lowest at 84," the official said.

