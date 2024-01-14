Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid surge of enthusiasm among the public for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Surat textile industry has initiated the production of distinctive caps adorned with the name of Ram.

Preparations are in full swing across the country, for the grand inauguration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Notably, in the Surat textile market, amidst numerous arrangements, special attention is being given to organizing programs.

The Surat textile industry, Laxmipati group is creating a total of two lakh caps and two lakh flags featuring the image of Lord Ram, intended to be distributed nationwide.

The textile entrepreneur told that Shri Ram's saffron cap is being made from corn yarn prepared by a mixture of corn fiber and polyester yarn. The 11.5 inches long and 3.5 inches wide cap bears the image of Lord Ram, Lord Shri Ram's temple and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Imam, an industrial worker, expressed joy about receiving the order to produce caps featuring Lord Ram's name. He stated, "We are thrilled to have received this order to craft these caps. Normally, we wear slippers during work, but while working on these caps and flags, we have set aside our slippers as a mark of respect for Lord Shri Ram. We are delighted to contribute to this initiative for the temple's inauguration."People nationwide are contributing items in anticipation of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple inauguration.

In a touching gesture, a talented weaver from Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh, has crafted an extraordinary masterpiece--a silk saree valued at a remarkable one lakh fifty thousand rupees. This saree is intended to be presented to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, featuring an intricate depiction of the Ramayana on both borders, adding to its uniqueness.

The momentous inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is just days away, scheduled for January 22. On this significant day, Ram Lalla will be installed in the temple. (ANI)

