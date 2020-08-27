Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty is underway at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is staying to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The CBI team is recording the statement of Showik.

Earlier this month, Rhea, Showik and their father Indrajit Chakraborty were also examined by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Wednesday, Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house.The questioning with Pithani lasted for over 13 hours and around 7 hours with Singh.The probe agency also questioned watchman of late actor's residence at Mont Blanc apartment.

On August 19, Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

