Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for politicising Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sitab Diara on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Sitab Diara on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11 and would later address a public meeting on the occasion.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that Shah's visit clearly shows how much importance he is giving to Bihar, even after the break-up of the alliance, he is constantly going to meet the people of Bihar and apart from this the Union Home Minister said that he would come to Bihar every month and just last month he had visited Seemanchal and his meeting was very successful.

Sushil Kumar Modi took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar saying that he has been politicising the visit adding, "Nitish Kumar went to Sitab Diara on the death anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan on October 8 whereas it is a known fact that all government programs happen the birth anniversary of Narayan". He further added that Nitish Kumar declared October 8 as a state holiday.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi lambasted Nitish Kumar for creating a competitive environment, "Nitish Kumar created a kind of competition environment since Amit Shah is going to Seemanchal on 11th to pay homage on the birth anniversary of JP Jayaprakash, then on his death anniversary, 2 days prior, he went to Sitab Diara and gave a speech. He did all this by laying the foundation stone so that he would get credit", Sushil Modi added.

He further added that JP Jayaprakash Narayan had a dream that a new Bihar would be created in which corruption would be eradicated. But Nitish Kumar went with those who were convicted on corruption charges and have been to jail and against whom the CBI is filing a chargesheet, Nitish Kumar has stood in support of them.

He reiterated BJP's dream of a corruption-free Bihar and said that the slogan was corruption-free Bihar and said that Nitish Kumar did the exact opposite by supporting the corrupt people. (ANI)

