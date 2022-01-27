Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) A 30 year-old man, suspected to be a Bangladeshi with a Look Out Circular (LOC) pending against him was held at the airport here on Thursday, officials said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 95% of Eligible Population Given First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Health Ministry.

The man, hailing from Surat in Gujarat, was an Indian passport holder and was at the airport here to board a Sharjah-bound flight, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: FIR Against Man in Anand For Giving Wife Triple Talaq Through Instagram.

When he came for departure clearance, officials found that the LOC has been issued against him by the FRRO Mumbai, suspecting that he might be a Bangladeshi and detained him for further enquiry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)