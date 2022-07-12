Pulwama (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Police and security forces on Tuesday defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No injuries were reported, officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road in Pulwama to harm the security forces.

The suspicious cylinder was defused on the spot.

"On specific information, Pulwama police along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182/Bn today recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs which was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road, Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on spot," Indian Army said. (ANI)

