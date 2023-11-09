New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Preneet Kaur, the Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader, has voted in favour of the report prepared by Lok Sabha Ethics Panel on the 'cash-for-query' charges against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, panel Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar said.

Notably, Preneet Kaur who is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is now in the BJP.

The Congress disciplinary committee in February this year suspended its Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for indulging in anti-party activities. The Congress alleged that she was helping the BJP in the state. Her husband Amarinder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur joined the BJP last year.

The Parliamentary Ethics Committee on Thursday adopted the report on allegations against Mahua Moitra.

Kaur was one of the six members who voted in favour of adopting the report while four MPs have opposed the report, Sonkar added.

"A report had been drafted by the Ethics Committee on the allegations against Mahua Moitra. The report has been drafted in today's meeting. Six members supported the report while four members submitted their dissent notes. A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow. The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker," ANI quoted Sonkar.

Nishikant Dubey backed Kaur's decision to against Moitra, calling the Congress MP 'uncompromising'

"Punjab has always stood for India's identity and national security, today again Captain Amarinder Singh ji and Congress Party MP Preneet Kaur ji did not make any compromise for national security. India was, is and will always be grateful to the brave men of Punjab," Dubey said on X.

Earlier last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The meeting of the Panel which is investigating the matter against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was held on Thursday and the panel will submit the report to Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday.

Vinod Sonkar further said BSP MP Danish Ali submitted his dissent note.

"The report (on TMC MP Mahua Moitra) was adopted by majority vote and sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker. There were some people who wanted to obstruct the probe but today the report was adopted by a majority. Danish Ali, who had been trying to obstruct the probe, today submitted his dissent note," he added.

The Committee, in its draft report, accused Moitra of being involved in 'unethical conduct' and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons, sources said on Thursday.

"One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects," the sources said.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra's cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee. (ANI)

