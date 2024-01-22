Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari participated on Monday in a Sobha Yatra (procession) from Baikunthanath Mandir to the Ram Mandir at Kali Krishna Tagore Street in Kolkata to mark the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Scores of BJP workers were seen marching the Krishna Tagore Street in the city carrying saffron flags, chanting "Jai Shree Ram," some of them wearing a saffron shawl.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple. Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country are attending the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities, are also attending the ceremony.

Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. The Prime Minister will interact with shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

