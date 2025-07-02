Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) On a day the Trinamool Congress is scheduled to organise its flagship Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 in Kolkata, the BJP will take out a march to Uttarkanya, the north Bengal wing of the state secretariat in Siliguri, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday.

Adhikari also said that the party will hold another protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat in Howrah, on August 9 which marks the first anniversary of the gruesome rape and murder of an intern at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The BJP leader added the rider that the proposed Nabanna Abhiyan would be held without party flags.

Addressing supporters in front of the South Calcutta Law College, where a first-year student was allegedly gang-raped last month, Adhikari claimed, "The RG Kar victim had shed blood from her eyes, not tears. The current ruling dispensation offers protection to rapists and torturers, that's why they must go. I will visit the victim's parents soon and seek their blessings for organising this march to Nabanna on her death anniversary, which we will hold without party flags."

Adhikari led a protest march of the BJP Yuva Morcha on a rain-drenched Wednesday afternoon from the Rashbehari crossing in south Kolkata to the gates of the law college where the latest crime of sexual assault was allegedly committed.

The march, held with an intervention order of the Calcutta High Court, was also attended by members of the party's women's wing, who raised slogans of 'Kanya Bachao' (Save the Daughter) from the rally.

Adhikari justified his choice of the day the Trinamool Congress observes Martyrs' Day in Kolkata for his North Bengal protest programme.

"The rains are hardly a deterrent. I am ready to take bullets in my chest to remove this party from state power. We should sustain our agitation against these torturers. On July 21, when their supporters will flock to Kolkata to have meals of egg curry, we will reach the gates of Uttarkanya. I have asked my workers to spend their own pocket money to reach Siliguri. We must put up a real fight," he said.

