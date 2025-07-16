Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to ensure that the voters' list in the state was free from Rohingya infiltrators.

Adhikari, along with other BJP MLAs, marched from the state assembly to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office here. He urged CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal to conduct a house-to-house survey to ensure that the voter list in West Bengal was free from Rohingya infiltrators.

Also Read | Donald Trump Hints at Trade Deal With India Soon; Says US Will Have Access to Indian Market.

Adhikari's rally to the CEO's office coincided with TMC's protest rally against alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

"We have Rohingya Muslims in almost all places of West Bengal. We have told the CEO to ensure that the voters' list is free from any Rohingya infiltrators. If in Bihar, Rohingyas were removed from the voters' list, then the same should be done in Bengal. We have also told the CEO to hold an immediate house-to-house survey for the purpose," Adhikari told reporters.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

Adhikari also urged the CEO to ensure transparent operations and said the CEO should ask for 50 per cent of state government and central government workers on deputation.

Adhikari described West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's protest march against the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states as a rally to "protect the Rohingyas".

"This rally was held to protect the Rohingyas. There was no participation of the common people," he said. The LoP alleged that Bengal has become a hub of manufacturing fake Aadhaar cards, false birthday certificates and EPIC cards.

"Mamata Banerjee is not worried about any change in the demography. She is only worried about the voters' list," Adhikari said.

"She is on the road because of fear psychosis. Because she knows that if, after Bihar, the ECI starts a random survey, then names of approximately one crore of Rohingya would be cut off from the voters' list," he said.

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee was "twisting" the ongoing process of identifying the illegal Rohingyas, keeping in mind her vote bank.

"She is trying to twist the fact. Illegal Rohingya Muslims are being identified. After thorough scrutiny, those who are originally Indian were released. Only around 3 lakh Rohingyas with fake identities have been treated as per the law," he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that Rohingya entered Bengal through the 540-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh and questioned why the state government did not provide land to the Border Security Force (BSF).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)