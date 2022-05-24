New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Tuesday launched the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' -- the eight edition of the annual cleanliness survey -- with the theme of "Waste to Wealth" for garbage-free cities.

In a statement, the ministry said the survey would give priority to the principle of “3Rs” -- 'Reduce, Recycle and Reuse' -- under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0.

Speaking at the launch event, HUA Secretary Manoj Joshi said the "Swachh Survekshan" has evolved into an inspirational tool rather than being just an assessment tool, according to the statement.

It stated the largest survey undertaken anywhere has brought about substantive changes at the ground level, with cities performing well and having a sense of pride.

Joshi said the "Swachh Survekshan" (SS) is not only for the top-performers, but is also important for the under-achievers who must take steps to rise to the occasion and do the needful.

The ministry said the SS 2022 covered 4,355 cities and 85,860 wards.

It said during the survey 2.12 lakhs locations were visited, 5.5 lakhs documents assessed, 1.14 crores citizen feedback recorded, 4.77 lakhs citizen validation undertaken, 23.38 lakhs photos and videos collected as evidence and 17.24 lakhs data points collected.

The SS 2022 has been completed and the results are under preparation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBMU) 2.0 on October 1 last year, with a vision of "Garbage Free Cities".

The theme of SS 2023, which is “Waste to Wealth”, is aligned to SBMU 2.0's commitment of promoting circularity in waste management, which is one of key objectives under the mission, the statement said.

