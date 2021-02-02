Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) The proposed 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' is likely to commence from April 15, on the occasion of Himachal Day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Thakur said the 'Rath Yatra' would highlight the achievements of the state in the last 50 years.

"The 'Rath Yatra' would possibly commence from April 15 on the auspicious occasion of Himachal Day and would cover every area of the state," he said.

The chief minister said elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Local Bodies would be participating actively in the 'Rath Yatra' to make this event a big success.

Thakur said the focus would also be laid on highlighting the policies and programmes of the state government during the 'Rath Yatra'.

