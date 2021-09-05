Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday received the victory flame on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', being celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory over Pakistan, at Seri Manch in Mandi.

The historic Seri stage was decorated tastefully to welcome the Vijay Mashal Yatra.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Three of A Family Dead As Bikes Collide in Barwala.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Thakur said that this event is celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war not only commemorates the country's spectacular victory over Pakistan but also tells the tale of the birth of Bangladesh.

He added that this victory was a living document of the strategic skill and valour of the Indian soldiers. "The 'Golden Victory Year' celebrations began on December 16, 2020, by lighting the 'victory torch' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since then 'Vijay Mashal' has been travelling across the country," he stated.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Meet Muslim Intellectuals in Mumbai Tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said that the brave sons of the state have made an unprecedented contribution in getting Himachal the honour of being Vir Bhoomi and since the attainment of independence, about 1700 heroes of the state have laid down their lives for the country.

"The valour of the soldiers of the state was evident from the fact that the sons of the state have received four Param Vir Chakra, two Ashok Chakra, 11 Mahavir Chakra and 23 Kirti Chakra. A total of 1111 soldiers of the state are honoured with various medals," he added.

Thakur informed that the state government has started several schemes for the welfare of ex-servicemen and employment opportunities were being given to them and the dependents of the soldiers by providing them reservations in government jobs.

The chief minister also honoured the kins of Indian soldiers who were killed in the 1971 war and flagged off a cycling expedition on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)