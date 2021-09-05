Chandigarh, September 5: In a tragic accident, three members of a family lost their lives. The incident which took place on Saturday evening in Barwala in Haryana lead to the death of a 35-year-old man and his two minor sons, aged 6 and 3 years old, according to reports. Reports inform that two bikes met an accident after colliding. Following which the man, his both sons and wife were rushed to the hospital. The woman is said to have sustained injuries. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: About 18 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Rams Into Parked Bus in Barabanki.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday evening. All the four were rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula. The man and both his minor sons were declared brought dead at the hospital while the condition of his wife, who also sustained injury in the bike collision, is said to be stable, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The riders of the other bike who were involved in the accident were also rushed to the hospital after getting injured in the collision. Karnataka: Seven People Killed in Car Accident in Koramangala Area of Bengaluru.

The other biker involved in the accident also sustained injuries. Hindustan Times reported that the police said The man riding the other bike and his wife were also injured while their son escaped unhurt. According to a report by the Tribune, the incident took place near Air Force Station on the Barwala-Dera Bassi road in Barwala at around 7:40 pm on Saturday evening.

