New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar" Abhiyaan, launched from September 17 to October 2 and concluded with widespread participation across India, benefiting lakhs of women, children, and families through comprehensive health services, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By the end October 2, over 18 lakh health camps (comprising both screening and speciality camps) were held under the Abhiyaan, registering a footfall of nearly 10 crore citizens nationwide.

Over 1.78 crore citizens screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes, more than 37 lakh women screened for breast cancer, and over 19 lakhs for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening has covered more than 69 lakh people, more than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups conducted, while more than 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines, ore than 1.51 crore screened for anaemia. Nutrition counselling sessions reached more than 1.16 crore people, over 85 lakh citizens screened for TB and 10.23 lakh for Sickle Cell Disease and more than 4.30 lakh blood donors registered, alongside more than 10.69 Ayushman/PM-JAY cards issued are the key achievements of the Abhiyaan.

In addition to the extensive network of NHM health camps, AIIMS, other Institutes of National Importance (INIs), tertiary care hospitals, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, medical colleges, and private institutions have also been at the forefront of this national drive.

These facilities have hosted thousands of specialty camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling and treatment services to beneficiaries, thereby complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan marks the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India. The initiative, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), involved organising lakhs of health camps from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan strengthened screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities.

At the same time, the campaign mobilised communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation. (ANI)

