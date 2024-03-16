Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP is looking to score another straight win against the Congress in Uttarakhand in the Lok Sabha polls. What are its chances of making a hat trick? A SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis of the two sides.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

Strengths

* Well entrenched in the state, won all five Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019; routed the Congress also in 2017 and 2022 assembly polls * Strong organisational base, methodical mobilisation of the cadre

* PM Modi's trips to the state and his personal identification with projects like developing Badrinath help the party

Weakness

* Some segments of voters will be looking for a change after several years of the party being at the helm.

Opportunities

* The state became the first in the country since Independence to bring a Uniform Civil Code, and will use it as a major election plank

* A BJP win will help Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami strengthen his position in the party

* Ambitious projects like the Char Dham all-weather road will be important part of the BJP campaign

Threats

* Unemployment and crime against women are issues that could affect the party's poll prospects.

* The Ankita Bhandari murder case in which the son of a former BJP leader is the main accused could turn into a poll issue

CONGRESS

Strength

* Despite its failure to win any Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019, the Congress holds a clutch of assembly segments in key parliamentary constituencies like Haridwar and Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar

Weakness

* The party is faction-ridden in the state, with ambitious regional leaders at loggerheads with each other

Opportunity

* The Congress will raise the issues of law and order, unemployment and migration to the plains

Threat

* The party faces marginalisation if it fails to win a single Lok Sabha seat the third time in a row. This could affect its performance in the next assembly polls as well.

