Mattan (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now.

Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the old aged and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals.

"Mattan has always been rich in culture and since the 90s the brotherhood has continued. Before the 90s some people moved out of the town but later they came back," Alok Kumar, the President of Mattan temple told ANI.

"We celebrate all the festivals together with joy. Pandits in Mattan celebrate Parshottam mass mela, where thousands of outsiders come and attend the fair. They come here with a sense of trust, security, and peace," Kumar said.

Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.

Mattan is popular due to the different religious places including mosques, gurdwara, shrines, and temples that inculcate the cultural values of the Valley.

Khurshid Bhat, a local resident said, "We all stay together and participate in every occasion including weddings and festivals. It has been 30 years that have not seen any discrimination here."

Chandan Singh, a local Sikh resident, "We have this brotherhood where we share all happiness and joy." He said that at least 40 per cent of families living in Mattan village are Sikh. (ANI)

