New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police, Delhi Government, and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on a plea moved by Punjab Police seeking to quash FIR for allegedly abducting Bagga from his residence.

The HC on Tuesday asked Delhi's commissioner of police to respond to Punjab Police's petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered by Delhi Police earlier this month at Janakpuri police station in connection with Bagga's arrest.

The plea was filed by Manpreet Singh, SP Rural, SAS Nagar in Punjab seeking quashing of the FIR filed by Delhi Police in Janakpuri.

The bench of Justice Anu Malhotra on Tuesday sought the response of all respondents and list the matter for July 26, 2022.

The court, however, refused to issue a notice at this stage on another petition filed by the Punjab government seeking the quashing of two orders passed by a Delhi district court for the search and production of Bagga and his subsequent release from the custody of Punjab Police without giving it a hearing

On May 6, hours after BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house by the Punjab Police, a case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police. Bagga was later brought back to Delhi from Haryana following a few hours of drama and tussle among the police departments of the two states.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on May 6, morning by the Punjab Police, based on a complaint registered with its cyber cell. Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet during a protest on March 30. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police.

After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police filed a case of abduction against the move.Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

Delhi Police later said that it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)