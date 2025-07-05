Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) The high priests of Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar declared Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) on Saturday, drawing strong condemnation from the Akal Takht which rejected the decision as a blatant violation of its supremacy.

The Akal Takht in Amritsar is the supreme temporal seat, while Takht Sri Patna Sahib is one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism.

The Akal Takht, in a May 21 directive, had barred Takht Sri Patna Sahib Jathedar and head 'granthi' Giani Baldev Singh and additional head 'granthi' Gurdial Singh from performing 'panthic' duties, leading to the confrontation between the two takhts.

In retaliation, the Takht Patna Sahib declared Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gragaj and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Tek Singh 'tankhaiya' on the same day and also summoned Badal before it for his "involvement being a conspirator."

In his directive, Giani Baldev Singh said on Saturday that Badal "is declared 'tankhaiya' for being found guilty of ignoring the orders of the 'Panj Pyare Singh Sahibs' of Takht Sri Patna Sahib".

He said that the Akal Takht Jathedar Gragaj and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar had issued an "unauthorised and unconstitutional" decision on May 21 by challenging established norms and making undue interference in the authority of the Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

"Information was received about your (Badal) involvement in this entire sequence of events as a conspiracy and conspirator. You were given two opportunities to present your side, but you did not appear.

"For the third time, on the request of Harjinder Singh Dhami, President Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, 20 more days were given, but still you did not appear. From this, it is clear that you are involved in the above sequence of events," said the directive of the Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

Following this, the five Sikh high priests of the Akal Takht called an urgent meeting in Amritsar and strongly condemned the communications of Takht Patna Sahib as "unauthorised"

In a statement, the Akal Takht said the recent letters issued by the 'Panj Piaras' of Takht Sri Patna Sahib' -- on May 21 and on July 5 -- were deemed to be in blatant violation of the supremacy of the Akal Takht.

A resolution was passed in the meeting which said that the five takhts are sacred and hold deep reverence among Sikhs worldwide, but the 'Gurmat' principle dictates that final authority on 'Panthic' (community-wide) religious matters rests solely with the Akal Takht.

The gathering emphasised that while each takht may manage its own local affairs, any collective religious directive must align with the decisions of the Akal Takht.

The five 'Singh Sahiban' declared that attempts by individuals or groups allegedly under the influence of "anti-Panthic forces" to divide the 'Khalsa Panth' or undermine Akal Takht Sahib's sovereignty will not be tolerated.

They said decisions involving Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj and Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Tek Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal 'were ideologically flawed and beyond jurisdiction.

Additionally, Gurdial Singh, additional head 'granthi' at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, has been declared 'tankhaiya' for his continued role in sowing discord and violating the directives of the Akal Takht, the resolution said.

The 'Sangat' has been advised to refrain from inviting him to 'Panthic' stages or 'Gurmat' events unless he personally appears before the Akal Takht to seek forgiveness.

Further, two members of the Takht Sri Patna Sahib management committee -- Harpal Singh (Johal) and Gurmeet Singh-- have also been declared 'tankhaiyas' for engaging in media campaigns and conspiracies that challenge the sanctity of Akal Takht, the statement said.

Both have been instructed to personally appear before the Takht and seek forgiveness, failing which the Sikh community has been urged to socially and religiously boycott them, it said.

The management committee members of Takht Sri Patna Sahib -- president Jagjot Singh Sohi, senior vice president Lakhwinder Singh, junior vice president Gurvinder Singh, general secretary Inderjeet Singh, secretary Harbans Singh, and members Gobind Singh Longowal, Raja Singh, and Mahinderpal Singh -- have been given 15 days to present their stance before the Akal Takht.

Strict action will follow as per 'Panthic' traditions if they fail to comply, it said.

In August last year, Badal was pronounced 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, which later in December handed down 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed concern over the decision of Takht Patna Sahib to declare Badal as 'tankhaiya', terming it an act beyond their jurisdiction and one that creates confusion within the 'panth' (Sikh community).

In a statement, Dhami stated the traditions and customs of the 'Khalsa Panth' are meant to resolve community issues not to create crises within the community.

He emphasised that undermining the supremacy of the Akal Takht Sahib was inappropriate, and such actions could lead to internal discord within the Sikh community.

He acknowledged that while Takht Patna Sahib holds great respect within the Sikh world, the authority to deliberate on 'Panthic' matters lie solely with the Akal Takht.

