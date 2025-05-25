Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): At least four people were killed, and three others of the family sustained injuries when they were run over by a speeding car at Kunjampatti near Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when a car hit the family when they were crossing the road.

Further details were awaited.

On May 22, at least five people lost their lives in a collision between a government bus and a private tempo van.

The accident took place on Wednesday night near the Sengkippatti bridge on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirapalli national highway, as per the Thanjavur District Collector Priyanka Balasubramanian. (ANI)

