Visuals from the site of incident (Photo/ANI)

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

According to Fire and Rescue Department officials, seven individuals have been injured in the blast.

Officials further stated that there have been no casualties. (ANI)

