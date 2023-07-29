Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Eight people were found dead and several were sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning.

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area.

Also Read | DRI Seizes 306 Live Exotic Sea Animals at Mumbai Air Cargo.

The blaze spread to nearby shops and houses.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Also Read | ‘You Find a Girl for Him’: Sonia Gandhi to Haryana Women Farmers As They Ask Her to Get Rahul Married (Watch Video).

“As many as seven people have been declared dead and the few others injured have been taken to a nearby Government hospital for treatment," said Thakore.

Thakore later said that one more person had died in the mishap.

The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, two people died after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi City in the Virudhunagar district on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)