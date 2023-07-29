Chennai, July 29: At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday

According to authorities, five more people are said to be trapped in the godown, with the fire and rescue services jointly conducting an operation with the district police. Blast in Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu: Two Killed in Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar District.

Visuals From the Spot:

Blast at crackers godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. pic.twitter.com/xz09wU5M3S — TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) July 29, 2023

Explosion in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained. On Tuesday, two women workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.

