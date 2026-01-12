Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of Pongal, one of Tamil Nadu's most important festivals, large quantities of agricultural produce have been brought to the Thoothukudi market area for sale from several districts.

Essential items for Pongal celebrations, such as coconuts, banana bunches, banana leaves, sugarcane, palmyra tubers, turmeric roots, and other agricultural products, have flooded the market, driving brisk trade.

As a result, the Thoothukudi market area is witnessing heavy crowds and a festive atmosphere.

Similarly, across Hyderabad, with Makar Sankranti just around the corner, festivities have already begun, and markets are seeing crowds of enthusiastic shoppers.

People have begun visiting markets in large numbers to purchase rangoli colours, Muggu powder, nets, and decorative items to celebrate the harvest festival in a traditional style.

Many customers visiting the market shared their experiences with ANI on Saturday. A regular customer said that she visits the market frequently for the wide range of Jali designs and colourful powders.

A longtime Sankranti enthusiast recalled that, in the past, people prepared Muggu using natural ingredients such as cow dung and soap sourced from villages. She recalled seeing big Muggu designs in front of houses during Bhogi and Sankranti, describing them as a daily tradition.

A customer, Shakti Pami, explained how families celebrate Sankranti by preparing traditional dishes such as til ladoo and til dal. "Many also draw Rangoli designs depicting Pongal pots, kites, cows and chariots, followed by special poojas at home," she added.

Lakshmi highlighted the cultural importance of the festival and said Sankranti reflects people's colours, traditions and way of life. She spoke about the ritual of keeping milk pots on rooftops and preparing "Gauramma" with cow dung, turmeric, and holy water to represent Navadhanya and prosperity.

Local shopkeepers said they are doing well this year, with both kids and families coming in to buy Rangoli colours and other items for the festival. In view of the rush and high demand, the shops have been selling a variety of colours while maintaining adequate stock for customers. (ANI)

