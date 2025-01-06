Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Drama unfolded in the New Year during the first day of the assembly session in Tamil Nadu over the Anna University sexual assault incident, Speaker Appavu ordered the eviction of AIADMK MLAs from the assembly hall, and BJP and PMK walked out from the assembly session condemning the government on the Anna University incident on Monday.

AIADMK MLAs staged a protest carrying placards at the gate of the Secretariat demanding justice for students in the Anna University sexual assault case.

While speaking with the press, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami said, "We have doubts in the Anna University case, so only on behalf of AIADMK did our women advocates go to the court. Ganja and drug peddling have increased today from villages to big cities. It could have been avoided, but today Tamil Nadu has become a drug state. All have become addicted to drugs. Youth are affected a lot. Because of drugs, women are facing sexual harassment. Only in this government are children to elder women facing sexual harassment. Ashamed to see Tamil Nadu's situation under this government. Governor speech has turned into speaker speech. We have these placards... Why this government is getting tense. Sexual assault accused should be made to stand before the law."

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, "We also walked out. We don't believe that a fair investigation is happening in the Anna University sexual assault case, so our floor leader also raised the issue, and we also have walked out. What is this blaming of no vice chancellor for the Anna University? Let's say it's inside, but I'm asking are there no crimes happening outside? Who is responsible for that? This is just a diversion that they are doing. We also need to know Who is that, sir? We need a fair investigation. We are insisting in this case because the accused is very close to the powerful ministers and even the deputy CM. So we want a CBI inquiry into this".

AIADMK MLA C. Vijayabhaskar said, "Everybody wants the same thing: Who is the sir? In Anna University we all know what happened very well. Contradictory statements from the law minister and commissioner also. Someone else is involved. The government is hiding because they are connected. We want a transparent investigation. A CBI inquiry. An SIT has been constituted by the Madras High Court after a petition was moved by our advocate Varalakshmi. This is what we need. Today in Assembly our LoP raised this issue, and we have walked out. No politicising here. It's clearly stated that a student is affected here. One of our oldest universities. Parents are upset and scared to send their female children for higher education. That's why justice is needed at this point. No strategy. We have raised our voice for the affected child. We will continue to protest".

PMK MLA G K Mani said, "PMK walks out from assembly. In Anna University, the government didn't take proper steps. We strongly condemn whoever protests against the Anna University issue; they have been detained, which is unacceptable."

This session promises to be challenging for the ruling DMK government. Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna University sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case. (ANI)

