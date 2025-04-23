Srinagar, April 23: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, they said.

No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Pahalgam Terror Attack: People Involved in Attack Will Get Strong Response; Will Hunt Down Those Who Plotted It, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

