Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to K Kamaraj, the former Chief Minister and Congress President, on his 123rd birth anniversary. Stalin highlighted Kamaraj's significant contributions to the education sector, particularly his initiative of introducing the mid-day meal scheme in schools.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "That day, what was served in schools was not just lunch; it was the foundation for a century-long dream of education! Thankfully, there were no self-proclaimed geniuses back then saying, "Schools should only provide education; are they hotels to serve food?" That's why Tamil Nadu reaps so many benefits today! Salutations to the great leader Kamarajar, who opened the eyes of education!"

In a video posted on X, CM Stalin paid floral tributes to K Kamaraj's portrait and interacted with the school children present.

The post caption read: 'Wearing a khadi shirt, the karmaveerar who performed the duties of a black-shirted worker! A true Tamilian who governed under the guidance of Thanthai Periyar! A great leader who boldly declared that talent does not come from birth but can be achieved by anyone given the opportunity! On his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to him, who lived as a simple leader among the people, and launched the project to reach out to the people.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Ministers Sekar Babu, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Chennai Mayor Priya paid floral tribute to Former TN Chief Minister and Congress National President K Kamaraj's statue and portrait at Chennai Anna Salai.

Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Kamaraj as a true people's leader and a tireless champion of the marginalised.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Remembering Bharat Ratna and former AICC President Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. A true people's leader and tireless champion of the marginalised, whose integrity, humility, and service continue to inspire generations".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.

"Paying homage to Thiru K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of India's freedom struggle and provided invaluable leadership in the formative years of our journey after Independence. His noble ideals and emphasis on social justice inspire us all greatly," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Kumaraswami Kamaraj was born humble and poor in a backwards area of Tamil Nadu on July 15, 1903. His schooling lasted only six years. At the age of twelve, he was already working as a shop assistant. He was barely fifteen when he heard of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which was the turning point in his life.

Kamaraj was elected to the Madras Legislative Assembly in 1937, unopposed. He was again elected to it in 1946. He was also elected to the Constituent Assembly of India in 1946 and later to Parliament in 1952.

He became Chief Minister of Madras in 1954. In 1963, he suggested to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, that senior Congress leaders should leave ministerial posts to take up organisational work. This suggestion came to be known as the 'Kamaraj Plan'.

He was honoured posthumously with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1976. (ANI)

