Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Educational institutions should give encouragement to education in the mother tongue and schemes must be named using the Tamil language, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a school here, Stalin appealed to the management of such private institutions to provide a boost to education in the mother tongue. Also, he said schemes formulated by schools should be named using the Tamil language.

Stalin, inaugurating a new school of the DAV Group in suburban Pallikaranai, said love for one's mother tongue and nation is very important for each and every person.

The Chief Minister lauded the DAV school authorities for coming forward to lend a helping hand to provide education-based assistance to two government-run schools here by inking a pact.

