Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the appointment orders to recruit 644 newly recruited medical personnel on Friday, according to the release.

Chief Minister Stalin, along with his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, presided over a special function organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Presidency College campus, Chennai.

During the event, Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to 644 candidates selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for various posts across the Health Department.

The appointments included 182 Assistant Medical Officers in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 48 Dentists in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, 324 Theatre Assistants in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and 1 Skilled Assistant Grade-II in the Tamil Nadu Health Transport Department, as stated in the release.

Additionally, there were appointments of 18 Assistant Professors of Clinical Psychology and Medical Psychologists in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, 17 Drug Inspectors in the Directorate of Drug Control, and 54 Block Health Statisticians in the Directorate of Family Welfare. (ANI)

