New Delhi, August 22: India Post has launched a INR 5,800-crore technology upgrade under its IT 2.0 initiative, marking a significant leap in digitalisation and service modernisation. The initiative, called Advanced Postal Technology (APT), was rolled out across the country with the aim of transforming India Post into a world-class logistics and public service organisation. Announcing the nationwide rollout, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described it as a “historic leap” that will enable India Post to provide mobile-ready, citizen-first services while driving efficiency and digital inclusion.

The APT platform introduces a modern technology backbone for India Post, allowing full-fledged digital transactions, UPI integration for customers of any bank, real-time decision-making, and advanced automation to reduce operational costs. Earlier, UPI payments were restricted to India Post Payments Bank accounts, but with APT, customers can now make seamless transactions for postal services nationwide. India Post To Merge Registered Post With Speed Post From September 1, Retiring Its Iconic Postal Service After Decades: What It Means for You.

What Is India Post IT 2.0 Advanced Postal Technology?

Advanced Postal Technology is an indigenous, microservices-based digital platform developed by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT). Hosted on the Government of India’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud and powered by BSNL’s connectivity backbone, it builds on the earlier IT Modernisation Project 1.0. The system has already been stress-tested, handling over 32 lakh bookings and 37 lakh deliveries in a single day. India Post-Run Speed Post Service Reportedly Disrupted Across Country Due to Server Issue Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2025, Varanasi Man Confronts Staff as He Is Unable To Send Rakhi.

The project was piloted in Karnataka in mid-2025 and rolled out across all 23 postal circles by August 2025, covering more than 1.70 lakh post offices and units. To ensure smooth adoption, over 4.6 lakh employees were trained under a “Train – Retrain – Refresh” model, equipping them to deliver faster and more reliable services.

Key Features

The APT system is designed to make India Post future-ready with multiple next-generation capabilities:

Microservices and Open API architecture for faster upgrades and integration.

Unified interface for customer convenience.

Cloud-ready deployment for scalability.

End-to-end digital workflow from booking to delivery.

QR-code and OTP-based payments/deliveries.

DIGIPIN, a 10-digit alphanumeric code for delivery accuracy.

Advanced analytics and reporting to support real-time decision making.

With IT 2.0, India Post is positioned to bridge the rural–urban digital divide, strengthen financial inclusion, and cement its role as a modern logistics and service provider while preserving its legacy of trust.

