Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief MK Stalin on Friday travelled by the Chennai Metro from Chennai Central Metro Station to DMS Metro Station as part of his election campaign ahead of assembly elections.

He interacted with commuters and sought public support during the journey.

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Stalin, who is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, has been actively engaging with voters across the state, campaigning for his party.

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also campaigned in the Triplicane Assembly constituency of Chennai.

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Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin interacted with residents of Sirkazhi town in Mayiladuthurai district as part of an early morning outreach campaign for the elections, engaging directly with voters and seeking support for the DMK-led alliance.

Stalin undertook a morning walk through the Serkazhi town area, where he stopped at a small tea shop, interacted with locals, and appealed for votes in favour of the DMK and its allies. The Chief Minister was seen sharing tea with residents, exchanging greetings and holding informal conversations.

Large numbers of people gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of him, with many taking selfies and expressing support.

Meanwhile, earlier, he also alleged that the BJP-led Central government's policies like One Nation, One Election, GST and constituency reshuffle posed a "threat" to the state's rights, and it was "only the DMK which can stop them".

The DMK President also highlighted the schemes of the government and alleged that AIADMK has "ruined" Tamil Nadu.

"Palaniswami said that he joined the BJP to cover up his mistakes. BJP had not implemented any major project for Tamil Nadu, and the flyover built near Chidambaram was damaged due to poor quality. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be re-established. DMK was capable of fulfilling its promises. Welfare schemes like free electricity and free bus travel for women would be stopped if the NDA comes to power. The Central government's policies like One Nation One Election, GST hike and constituency reshuffle are a threat to state rights, and only the DMK can stop them. The AIADMK has ruined Tamil Nadu; the DMK is implementing the schemes systematically," CM Stalin said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)