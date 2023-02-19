Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): The coordinator of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organization and Government Employees Organisation (Jactto-GEO) on Sunday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had "deceived" and "betrayed trust" of the people of the state by not fulfilling promises.

Jactto-GEO organized a Protest Preparatory Conference meeting with all the Government Teachers Association Members held at World University Service Center (Conference hall) in Chetpet, Chennai on Sunday.

300 plus members from the Teachers Association and different Government Employees Association members participated in the meeting.

While talking to ANI, coordinator, Jactto-Geo Mayavan said, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has deceived us, he promised that he will fulfill our demands and now he has betrayed our trust."

"It has been two years since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was formed and in these two years nothing has been done for the government employees and teachers, the teachers and government employees are very angry and dissatisfied with the current government. In our experience, we have seen many Chief Ministers in Tamil Nadu like Kamaraj but among these Chief Ministers is none other than Stalin who is the first in the line of Chief Ministers who betrayed the trust," he added.

The coordinator further stated that the organization had been protesting for years now for the implementation of the old pension scheme and had been making demands at several stages by conducting protests.

Mayavan said, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is not ready to fulfill our demands. He is still saying that he will do it but he has not done anything for us till now. When he (Stalin) was an opposition party leader, he joined hands with us and said that he will fulfill all our demands once he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu but he did not do it."

"Even in the election manifesto, DMK has mentioned that they will fulfill our demands but after he became the CM he did not fulfill our demands and we are still waiting," he added.

The coordinator further stated that the organization would continue to plan work strikes and protests all over Tamil Nadu if CM Stalin does not fulfill the organization's demands in the upcoming budget session. (ANI)

