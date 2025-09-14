Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inaugurated 193 completed projects worth Rs 2,884.93 crore and laid the foundation for 1,114 new ones in Krishnagiri.

Stalin said over 2.23 lakh people received welfare scheme benefits.

In a post on X, Stalin wrote, "Good intentions spoken turn into action - its benefits reach each and every one. This is the Dravidian Model! Today in Krishnagiri Inaugurated 193 completed project works costing Rs.2884.93 crore, Laid the foundation stone for 1114 new project works, Provided government welfare scheme assistance to 2,23,013 beneficiaries."

He also criticised opposition parties, saying false claims won't stop Tamil Nadu's progress and expressed confidence in winning the 2026 elections.

"Can slanders cause a stain - can lies bring about darkness - can they pull back the development of Tamil Nadu? As always, we will defeat the cheap politics of those who think so in 2026 too! We will hold our heads high with Number 1 Tamil Nadu!" the post read.

Earlier, on September 12, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin said that over a million families in the state have joined the party's outreach campaign, "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu."

According to the DMK's official site, "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" is an initiative dedicated to "safeguarding Tamil Nadu's land, language, and dignity."

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister said that on September 15, which marks the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late CN Annadurai, people will take a pledge across more than 68,000 booths district-wide to support the cause.

"Over a million families have joined our #OraniyilTamilNadu movement to protect the soil - language - honor of Tamil Nadu. All of them, united together, on the birth anniversary of Tamil Nadu's leader, the great scholar Anna (Sep. 15), are set to take the pledge district-wide through 68,000+ booths," the social media post reads.

Stalin has initiated this programme to safeguard the land and people of Tamil Nadu, highlighting that the "Union Government has acted against" the welfare of the people, their culture, and has failed to provide adequate funds to the state. To convey this to the public, the DMK launched its state-wide outreach campaign "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu." (ANI)

