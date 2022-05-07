Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin took a public bus ride on Saturday morning in Chennai as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government completed one year in office.

The 69-year-old leader inspected the condition of the bus and also spoke with passengers and the conductor of the bus on the one year of his governance.

Also Read | India Reports 3,805 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

He also paid respects to his father and ex chief minister Karunanidhi and DMK founder CN Annadurai at their memorials at the Marina Beach.

Later, speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Stalin made five big announcements to mark the completion of one year of office of the DMK government.

Also Read | Person Declared ‘Indian’ by FTs Cannot Be Declared Foreigner by Tribunal for Second Time, Says Gauhati High Court.

These include Breakfast scheme for government school students for classes 1-5,setting up schools of excellence, medical check-ups of school students, PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas and the expansion of 'CM in your constituency scheme'.

The DMK) came to power in Tamil Nadu on May 7 last year, after winning 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly. The party was returning to power after nearly a decade. This February it won urban local body elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)