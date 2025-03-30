Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended his warm wishes to people celebrating the Ugadi festival. In his message, Stalin called for unity among the southern states.

The Chief Minister also wished that the spirit of Ugadi would inspire people to stand together in resistance and solidarity.

Taking to social media, X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, "I wish a joyful #Ugadi to all my Telugu and Kannada speaking Dravidian sisters and brothers as you welcome the New Year with hope and celebration."

"In the face of growing linguistic and political threats like #HindiImposition and #Delimitation, the need for southern unity has never been greater. We must come together and defeat every attempt to undermine our rights and identity. May this Ugadi kindle the spirit of resistance and solidarity that binds us together," he further said.

Stalin called out about the imposition of Hindi and changes to political boundaries through Delimitation. He stressed that these issues threaten the region's identity and rights.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of multiple festivals.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi,Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens."

"These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolize the beginning of Indian New Year. These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," Murmu said.

"On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights," she said. (ANI)

