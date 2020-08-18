Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18 (ANI): A cow was injured after biting a country-made bomb used by poachers to kill wild boars in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam in yet another incident of an animal unintentionally being targeted by a man-made explosive.

"The incident took place on Saturday at Mettupalayam and the cow belonged to a farmer, Jaffer Ali. The farmer claimed that the cow had been missing for the past two days and was found with injuries in its mouth. He brought the cow to the farm and lodged a complaint with the Mettupalayam Forest Range Office. An enquiry is underway," Divisional Forest Officer Venkateshwar informed.

In a similar incident, a cow accidentally ate explosive material which was allegedly kept to kill wild pigs at a farm near HD Kote in Mysuru, Karnataka on July 21. The cow succumbed to injuries after failed treatment. It belonged to a farmer, Narasimha Gowda.

Similarly, an elephant had died in Kerala's Palakkad district on May 27 after eating a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said the elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw. (ANI)

