Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Election Flying Squad officials seized Rs 1 crore in cash from a house at Ettarai village in Tiruchirappalli on Friday night, in the first such seizure ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha in the state.

Speaking to ANI over phone, District Collector Pradeep Kumar said, "The Election Flying Squad officers entered the house at Ettarai village in Tiruchirappalli and conducted a search. They found currency notes, totalling Rs 1 crore, stuffed in a bag."

Kumar said the election control room in the Trichy District Collectorate received a phone call, resulting in the recovery of the cash.

He informed further that the Election Flying Squad officials went to the village after receiving information that currency notes had been kept at a house.

The district collector said Income Tax officials were probing who kept such huge amounts of cash at the house and whether it was meant to be used during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Further details are awaited.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

