Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): A resolution was passed in the DMK District Secretaries meeting against the BJP-led Union government and the Election Commission, accusing them of 'Vote theft' during the SIR exercise in Bihar.

They also urged the ECI to implement the DMK's key demands regarding voters' Identity proof, which was given by DMK MPs, by meeting ECI Commissioner last month.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin headed the DMK District Secretaries meeting in the party HQ Anna Arivalayam, in which Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK General Secretary and Minister Duraimuragan, other senior leaders, and over 60 district secretaries participated in the meeting.

Three resolutions were passed in the district secretaries' meeting. One is condemning the Election Commission of India, the BJP-led Union Government, accusing ECI of vote theft and the SIR initiative, which are seen as a threat to the honest and democratic electoral process.

The meeting also condemned BJP BJP-led Union Government for registering an FIR against the INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, for protesting against the ECI.

The District Secretaries' meeting passed a second resolution urging the Election Commission to implement the demands regarding postal votes, BLO-BLA coordination, and other key demands that were given by DMK MPs to the ECI Commissioner on July 17.

Thirdly, a resolution was passed thanking DMK cadres for making 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' successful by taking the DMK membership drive to each family member across the State.

Meanwhile, in his X post, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasised the success of the Dravidian Model government's welfare schemes and the campaign in boosting public support.

He urged party workers to strengthen Booth Level Committees (BLCs) to prevent alleged BJP tactics like "Vote Theft" and "SIR" ahead of the 2026 elections, calling for united efforts to secure victory.

"The #DravidianModel government's welfare schemes and the party's #TamilNaduUnited campaign movement have further strengthened our influence among the people! Now, the task we must carefully undertake is to prevent the #VoteTheft, #SIR, and other atrocities committed by the BJP in other states at the booth level! For this, let us strengthen our BLCs! The 2026 battle calls for the full effort of our comrades! Let us march forward and win!," he posted on X. (ANI)

