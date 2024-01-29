Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): A functionary of the ruling DMK was hacked to death by his kin at his residence over an alleged family feud at MK Puram near Jaihindpuram in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to Madurai police, the deceased was identified as P. Thirumurugan (47), a DMK party functionary of Ward 77 in Madurai.

Also Read | Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Says ‘Valentine’s Day To Be Celebrated As Matra Pitra Poojan Diwas in State’.

Police said that on Saturday, "DMK ward 77 Circle Secretary MEP Thirumurugan of MK Puram was standing in front of his house when he was suddenly attacked by a mob."

After a while of bleeding profusely, he was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Convenes Meet of Floor Leaders of Political Parties on January 30.

Police further said that Thavakumar, an AIAIDMK functionary, also of Ward 77 in Madurai city, was identified as one of the key suspects in the murder, along with his close aide, who is also his relative.

The Madurai police, quoting initial investigations, said that Thirumurugan was murdered by his kin belonging to the Opposition AIADMK following a family feud.

Police have registered a case against five people in the matter. A manhunt has also been launched to nab them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)