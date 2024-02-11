Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): DMK Leader RS Bharathi on Sunday slammed the Union government for allegedly not doing enough for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday apprehended 19 fishermen along with two boats from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

Also Read | 'Got Your Love': PM Narendra Modi Tells Child Waving at Him in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Rally (Watch Video).

He claimed, "Since 2014, 3,076 fishermen have been arrested in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime. Even on the 8th of February, 19 fishermen were arrested and are languishing in Sri Lankan jail.

He also alleged that the ruling BJP is not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the fishermen's issue.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Tourist Falls to Death in Paragliding Crash in Kullu; Inquiry Initiated.

"If the DMK raises its voice to discuss this in Parliament, they say that it cannot be discussed. The Tamil Nadu government has written 35 times to the Minister of External Affairs regarding the fishermen issue. Similarly, letters have been written to the Prime Minister 13 times, but the central government has not taken any action on all of them," he told reporters here.

On Thursday, the fishermen were apprehended while they were fishing near Delft Island in the Palk Bay Sea, the fishermen's association said.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as Jolson (42), Mcdon (40), Bismar (26), Muniyasamy (36), Muniyasamy (48), Shekhar (49), Sesu Raja (41), Flower Sun (28), Prashant (32), Arogya Prabhakaran (47), Selva Thomas (50), Selvaraj (46), Anton Sasikumar (43), Muniasamy, Health (50), Oswald (36) and Orissa (36).

"480 fishermen from Rameswaram went to the sea yesterday to catch fish. They were fishing near Neduntivu in the Bagjalasanthi Sea area. The Sri Lankan Navy arrived there. 19 fishermen were arrested and taken to Kangesanthurai Naval Camp for investigation," CR Senthilvel, state secretary of the AITUC Fishermen Association, said.

"Fishing boats INT.TN 10 MM 324 is owned by K Alex of Thangachimadham and INT.TN 10 MM 925 owned by S Anton Sasikumar were taken," he added.

Earlier on February 6, twelve fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13, were released and reached Chennai airport.

According to officials, a total of 23 Indian fishermen and two boats were held by the Sri Lankan Navy from Rameswaram while they were fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)