New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): In the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a huge victory and form the government for a third successive time, asserted AIADMK MP OP Ravindranath Kumar on Thursday.

During the discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha, Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam said, "Next, there is going to be an assembly election in Tamil Nadu, in that election AIADMK in alliance with BJP will register a great win and form the government for the third time. Similar to the people marching now, will also march for the third time after the election in which people will be with us."

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the tenure of Tamil Nadu Assembly is due to expire on May 24, 2021, and the details will be divulged when the Election Commission of India actually announce the elections. Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda had said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

Kumar, Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Theni constituency praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the central government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

"I want to quote APJ Abdul Kalam's words "All birds in rainy time will return to its nest but eagle will fly above clouds and get rid of rain and move towards its target. Problem is common but facing it makes difference". Similarly, during COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi not only saved our countrymen but also made economic growth. After this budget is tabled, Sensex have increased 5 per cent and Nifty 4.7 per cent. Investors gained Rs 6.80 lakh crore. After 1997, on the budget day, Sensex raised this much for the first time and it is an example of a budget of growth and equality," he said in Lok Sabha.

The lone AIADMK MP urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate Rs 4,000 crore for Covid-19 related activities in Tamil Nadu.

"For COVID-19 vaccination programme, our finance minister has allocated nearly Rs 35,000 crore. In the fight against COVD-19 in Tamil Nadu, till now Rs 7,605 crore has been spent by our Amma ( Jayalalitha ) government. Tamil Nadu is in the front in controlling pandemic, I urge Honorable finance minister to allot Rs 4,000 crore for Covid-19 related activities," he said.

Kumar also urged Sitharaman to allot two garment parks in Tamil Nadu and lauded her for announcing the Madurai-Kollam highway project in the Budget.

Further, he said, "I also welcome finance minister for having announced new fishing harbor in Chennai and sea paasi park in Tamil Nadu. I urge the central government to do a search on the small fishing harbor and allot funds for that. For Chennai Metro rail expansion of 118 kms, Rs 6,3243 crore allotment is very big for Tamil Nadu."

Speaking about AIADMK led government in Tamil Nadu, Kumar said, "For the last ten years, Tamil Nadu's Amma ( Jayalalitha) government is running well. The state has won more than 10 central government awards for good governance. But here (in parliament) DMK representatives falsely cry here and say we have done nothing. It is our Amma government got Mullai Periyar dam, it's our Amma ( Jayalalitha) government which announced the Cauvery delta region as protective farm zone."

Lok Sabha continued the proceedings by midnight of Thursday and adjourned till 4 pm on Friday. (ANI)

