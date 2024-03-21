Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of a prominent real estate firm, G Square, in Chennai and over 20 other locations linked to the firm in the state on Thursday.

As per the sources, raids were also conducted in houses and properties allegedly linked to G Square in more than 20 places, including Mylapore, Alwarpet, East Coast Road, Adyar, Neelangarai, and Anna Nagar.

The probe agency earlier in the day also conducted searches in the house of former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai.

The ED raids were based on the documents found during the Income Tax Department's searches in April last year.

The Income Tax (IT) department had earlier, in April 2023, conducted searches at multiple locations of the private real estate developer firm in Tamil Nadu.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

