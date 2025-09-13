Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cotton mill in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Friday night, gutting cotton worth several lakhs of rupees, officials said.

According to officials, the mill has been operating in Pillaiyarnatham area.

On Friday night, the fire broke out inside the cotton mill. The Dindigul Fire Department was immediately informed, and firefighters rushed to the spot. With the help of two fire tenders, the fire was brought under control after over an hour of efforts.

According to officials, cotton stock worth several lakhs was destroyed. No one was injured in this incident.

The Chinnalapatti police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident last Saturday, a fire broke out at a matchstick factory in Thittankulam industrial estate in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, damaging machinery and raw materials worth several lakhs of rupees, according to an official.

The factory, operated by Jageeswaran, a resident of Muthaiyammal Street in Kovilpatti, was functioning as usual when the fire suddenly started in the machine.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire began in a matchstick-making machine while employees were on duty.

As the fire spread in the area, the workers quickly evacuated the premises and immediately alerted the Kovilpatti Fire and Rescue Services.

Soon after the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

The official said that no casualties were reported in the incident. However, they confirmed that the machinery and raw materials sustained heavy damage, resulting in losses in lakhs.

The Kovilpatti East Police Station is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

