Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a paper godown near the Vaigai South Bank area in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Over 20 firefighters doused the flames after an hour.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Were Rigged, We Will Not Allow Same To Happen in Bihar, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

The blaze engulfed the two vehicles parked inside, reducing them to ashes.

The visuals show firefighters and locals dousing the fire at the godown.

Also Read | Nagpur Rains: Schools and Colleges Closed After Heavy Rainfall, NMC Begins Rescue Operation, Dewatering After Severe Waterlogging (Watch Videos).

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, one worker was killed and five others sustained injuries in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetrilaiyurani village under Sivakasi taluk of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:45 am. The deceased has been identified as Balagurusamy (50). The injured were immediately taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to ensure advanced medical treatment is provided to the injured without delay.

CM Stalin also announced financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained minor injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)