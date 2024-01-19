Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala made a surprise visit to Kodanad estate in Nilgiris on Thursday after seven years. This was her first visit to the estate after the demise of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

She was given a warm reception by locals and estate workers and was welcomed by bursting firecrackers and offering flowers bouquets.

Later speaking to media persons Sasikala said, "I have come to see the labourers working in the Kodanad plantation. I did not expect to see them in such a situation. Earlier I used to come only with Amma (Jayalalitha)."

Replying to a question on Om Bahadur the security guard who was murdered in the Kodanad she said that he had been working in the estate for a long time from a young age, and said that she believed that those involved in the murder and robbery incident would be punished.

She said, "I have come to Kodanad to offer pooja and worship Jayalalithaa on my part and her statue will be opened soon."

Commenting about the AIADMK split she said that she was making all efforts to unite AIADMK and continuously trying to unite the party. She said that the move would succeed soon.

The Kodanad estate, which is spread across 906 acres here, belonged to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her aide VK Sasikala. The murder-robbery incident took place in 2017. In the incident, one of the security guards of the estate was murdered, and 10 watches and a crystal rhino worth Rs 42,000 were robbed.

Kanagaraj, the main accused in the case, died in a car accident. Ten people, including Chayan and Valaiyar Manoj, who were allegedly involved in this murder-robbery case, have been arrested and are currently on bail.

This case has been going on for the last 6 years in the Utagai District Court. The CBCID police are currently investigating the case. (ANI)

